Transaction Services Partners with Key IVR

Transaction Services, a provider of payment processing solutions, is partnering with Key IVR to further expand how cardholders can submit their payments to businesses who use the TRX processing platform. Key IVR offers payment card industry-compliant payment features that strengthen the TRX platform with agent-assisted services, pay-by-phone IVR capabilities, and many other payment options.

"At TRX, we understand that most payments can be handled very quickly in-person or through a website. However, there are always situations where individuals and companies need even more options to make payments in a timely, secure manner. Our partnership with Key IVR will greatly expand the capabilities we can offer our business customers, and, additionally, we are excited about working with a very talented and visionary team," said Scott Martin, CEO of Transaction Services, in a statement.

"Key IVR has always focused on providing the most reliable and secure payment solutions that give our business customers maximum flexibility to satisfy the needs of their customers. With our partnership with Transaction Services, we are thrilled to collaborate with a team of seasoned professionals who have created a very robust and highly reliable processing solution while also serving a broader market and sharing a similar strategic vision," said Dianne Smith, head of partner relationships at Key IVR, in a statement.