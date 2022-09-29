NielsenIQ's CGA Expands On-Premise Measurement

CGA by NielsenIQ, a provider of on-premise beverage alcohol measurement, has enhanced its core On-premise Measurement (OPM) Solution with expanded target markets brand measurement and integration of off-premise data.

The enhanced OPM methodology includes thousands of additional point of sale (POS) data points, a digital data acquisition program to track menus from bars and restaurants, an extensive audit process that enables tracking of hidden volumes, such as well products and craft beer, and validation data.

The resulting expansion includes the following:

19 total DMAs: Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Boston, Miami, Tampa, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, New Orleans, Las Vegas;

Performance tracking in 15 states: California, New York, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Washington, Georgia;

Measurement across four subchannels: casual dining, fine dining, bar, and nightclub;

Two new facts: spirits price tier and product class weighted distribution; and

Tracking of small, premium brands on an ongoing basis.

"OPM has become the flagship on-premise measurement tool in the U.S., and we are excited to provide these enhancements to better serve the industry," said Matt Crompton, regional director of North America at CGA, in a statement. "Suppliers will now be able to work with their distributors and customers to understand share and trends in key markets, such as Texas, Las Vegas, Miami, and many more."

NielsenIQ acquired CGA in June to provide a complete view of the total beverage alcohol market using on- and off-premise data. OPM will now be available in NielsenIQ's Discover platform.