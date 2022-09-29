Quotient Adds Promotions to Omnichannel Measurement

Quotient, a digital promotions and media technology company, has added promotions to its omnichannel measurement capabilities, providing a platform for marketers to measure the impact of promotions with media, such as digital out-of-home, sponsored search, and on- and offsite display.

By combining the impact of promotions with Quotient's omnichannel media measurement, companieswill have a centralized, holistic view of campaign performance across channels and touchpoints. Advertisers get a deduplicated view of attributable dollars and how channels work together to generate campaign results.