Quotient Adds Promotions to Omnichannel Measurement
Quotient, a digital promotions and media technology company, has added promotions to its omnichannel measurement capabilities, providing a platform for marketers to measure the impact of promotions with media, such as digital out-of-home, sponsored search, and on- and offsite display.
By combining the impact of promotions with Quotient's omnichannel media measurement, companieswill have a centralized, holistic view of campaign performance across channels and touchpoints. Advertisers get a deduplicated view of attributable dollars and how channels work together to generate campaign results.
"As retail media networks continue to transform the advertising landscape and boost retailers' bottom lines, the wider industry is grappling with the differing measurement solutions found across mediums," said Matt Krepsik, CEO of Quotient, in a statement. "With this in mind, we're thrilled to be launching a solution that enables our clients to maximize their return on investment. Consumer shopping behaviors are constantly changing, and the latest addition to our omnichannel measurement capabilities aims to help brands better understand promotions and media together."
Related Articles
Quotient Adds Attribution and Self-Serve Capabilities to Quotient Analytics
16 Jul 2021
Quotient's advanced media measurement now allows companies to holistically evaluate campaign performance across channels to impact on sales in near real time.
Quotient Launches Multi-Touch Media Measurement
16 Mar 2022
Quotient's Multi-Touch Media Measurement is an on-demand measurement platform that delivers performance metrics for advertising across channels.