Calendly Launches Calendly Analytics for Insights into Meetings

Calendly, a scheduling platform provider, has launched Calendly Analytics, a reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to discover activity and trends, such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types, to help revenue teams accelerate pipeline, track campaign performance, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.

Calendly Analytics can provide insights to plan day-to-day team scheduling availability based on customer meeting trends; discover the teams, groups, or individuals with the most scheduling success; and review trends across specified time periods or in real time. The dashboard includes multiple widgets that reveal account activity, such as meetings booked, meetings occurred, reschedules, cancellations, meetings durations, and insights on the most active users, event types, and most popular meeting days.