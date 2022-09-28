SAS Viya Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAS at its SAS Explore virtual user conference this week announced that its Viya analytics platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Full-featured SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure equips customers worldwide with access to data exploration, machine learning, and model deployment analytics. It's available in many languages and includes an in-app learning center to support immediate onboarding.

With SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure, users also have access to the full Viya package that includes SAS Visual Analytics, SAS Visual Statistics, SAS Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning, and SAS Model Manager.

SAS CEO Jim Goodnight said accessing Viya in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a fast and easy way to tap into the power of SAS.

"We're excited to offer customers a new way to gain access to SAS Viya while continuing to provide all the powerful capabilities our users already know and love," he said in a statement. "We've spent decades building the most comprehensive suite of analytics on the market, with next-generation AI that addresses the complete analytics life cycle. We design and test our software to be the fastest and most productive, and now we're making it all available with a few clicks in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Launching SAS Viya in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace expands the SAS/Microsoft strategic partnership announced in 2020. SAS recently earned Microsoft's Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) 2022 Partner of the Year Award.