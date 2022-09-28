HypeAuditor Launches MyNetwork
HypeAuditor, provider of a social media analytics platform for influencer marketing, today released MyNetwork, a CRM platform for businesses and marketers to manage their influencer campaigns for free.
The MyNetwork platform combines all the key features already available on the HypeAuditor platform into one main hub to enable influencer marketing teams to better collaborate. Within the platform, users can do the following:
- Track relationships with influencers, including coordinating notes and data about influencers to share among teams, avoid duplicating outreach, and create custom workflows;
- Monitor influencer campaign progress and results with live tracking;
- Contact multiple influencers in one click; and
- Sync messages from influencers automatically with Gmail.