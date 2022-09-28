BigCommerce Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

BigCommerce's cloud-based e-commerce platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Opening our platform to enterprises through Google Cloud Marketplace gives them powerful ecommerce tools that work within the Google Cloud ecosystem to reach more people and drive sales at every stage of growth," said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel partnerships at BigCommerce, in a statement. "Organizations on Google Cloud now have the freedom to customize and build solutions that work best for their unique business needs while having full control over their proprietary data, making it easier and more efficient for them to gather actionable insights that will drive their business forward."

With BigCommerce on Google Cloud, companies have direct access to prebuilt integrations with Google Cloud products (including Google BigQuery for reporting and analytics, Google Cloud for cloud services, and Google Ads and Listings for promoting their products and increasing traffic to their sites) and Google Cloud Marketplace partner apps and services . With Feedonomics, enterprises can connect and optimize product listings across hundreds of global advertising, marketplace, search, and social channels, manage inventory and orders, and measure performance to improve conversion, return on ad spend, and drive growth.