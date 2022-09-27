Okendo Launches Okendo Connect

Okendo, providers of a marketing platform for e-commerce companies, today launched a customer intelligence solution named Okendo Connect to help e-commerce retailers collect customer insights at scale.

"Our mission has always been to help e-commerce brands build stronger customer relationships," said Matthew Goodman, co-founder and CEO of Okendo, in a statement. "The launch of Okendo Connect is an extension of that mission and further deepens our ability to give brands access to the data they need to get a full view into the journeys their customers are taking while using that insight to scale their businesses."

Okendo Connect powers zero-party marketing strategies by enabling merchants to engage website visitors and customers at peak moments of engagement. Features include on-site micro-surveys triggered by specific shopper actions or characteristics, post-purchase surveys, and post-review actions that encourage customers to complete additional actions. With shareable links to hosted surveys that can be delivered across channels (social, email, SMS), Okendo Connect allows for continuous customer insight collection.

Use cases for Okendo Connect include the following:

Profile enrichment with zero-party data, including identity, demographic, preference, behavior, and intent data;

Customer experience management to measure loyalty and customer satisfaction;

Marketing attribution insights sourced directly from customers;

Conversion rate optimization to discover conversion drivers and blockers, measure their impact on buying behavior, and monitor the impact of experiments and website changes;

Shopper acquisition by converting engaged consumer audiences from social media platforms into permissioned marketing contacts through surveys, polls, and giveaways; and

Market research.