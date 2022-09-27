Outbound AI Launches PayerVA Console
Outbound AI, a conversational artificial intelligence company for healthcare, today launched PayerVA Console, a cloud-based solution powered by Outbound AI's Conversation AI Cloud to simplify phone-based payer billing .
PayerVA Console provides virtual agents and AI-powered automations for claims processing. Revenue cycle staff and managers leverage Outbound AI's Voice AI service to navigate payer IVR systems to autonomously acquire claims information. Outbound's AI-powered virtual agents can bring a payer representative to a biller, skipping the IVR system navigation and dreaded on-hold monitoring time. Finally, our platform's transcription capabilities record and document human conversations, eliminating note taking and form entries.
PayerVA Console is the first solution built on Outbound AI's Conversation AI Cloud, an intelligent application platform for healthcare organizations that includes conversational AI technologies, an integrated communications stack, and human-virtual agent teaming software.
"We specifically designed PayerVA Console for physician practices and medical billing companies, and with early customers, Outbound has already seen resolution times per task being cut by 30 Percent," said Stead Burwell, CEO and co-founder of Outbound AI, in a statement. "As our initial product offering, it demonstrates our commitment to delivering language-based AI solutions that improve not only administrative productivity but also job satisfaction for healthcare workers."
"Our work with Outbound AI is aligned with Tegria's goal of bringing distinctive technology to revenue cycle operations," Lincoln Popp, managing director of Tegria, a healthcare technology specialist and Outbound AI technology partner, said in a statement. "PayerVA Console is a promising technology that has the potential to address an acute pain point shared by healthcare organizations large and small. We're excited to continue working closely with Outbound AI and finding new ways to leverage the unique capabilities of their AI platform."
"We learned at Saykara how important advanced conversational AI technologies can be to assist doctors with certain clinical use cases. For Outbound, we have tremendous potential in their platform and their team's unique insights into administrative healthcare functions and operationalizing these rapidly advancing technologies into the healthcare environment," Tim Porter, managing director of Madrona Venture Group, an investor in Outbound AI, said in a statement.