Outbound AI Launches PayerVA Console

Outbound AI, a conversational artificial intelligence company for healthcare, today launched PayerVA Console, a cloud-based solution powered by Outbound AI's Conversation AI Cloud to simplify phone-based payer billing .

PayerVA Console provides virtual agents and AI-powered automations for claims processing. Revenue cycle staff and managers leverage Outbound AI's Voice AI service to navigate payer IVR systems to autonomously acquire claims information. Outbound's AI-powered virtual agents can bring a payer representative to a biller, skipping the IVR system navigation and dreaded on-hold monitoring time. Finally, our platform's transcription capabilities record and document human conversations, eliminating note taking and form entries.

PayerVA Console is the first solution built on Outbound AI's Conversation AI Cloud, an intelligent application platform for healthcare organizations that includes conversational AI technologies, an integrated communications stack, and human-virtual agent teaming software.