OptifiNow Launches CRM Platform for Mortgage Lenders
OptifiNow, a provider of custom CRM solutions for the mortgage industry, today released OptifiNow TPO, a ready-made version of its sales and marketing platform for wholesale and third-party origination lenders.
OptifiNow TPO starts with a business-to-business (B2B) database structure, allowing the assignment of entire companies and all the contacts associated with them to an account executive. Email and SMS marketing capabilities are built into OptifiNow TPO, and the platform integrates with many loan origination systems, seamlessly synchronizing data that drives a number of dynamic features in OptifiNow TPO.
Account Classification is one example of OptifiNow TPO's dynamic processes, which track loan submission dates from an LOS to rate the overall performance of broker accounts. Using this feature, account executives and sales teams know exactly where their efforts will lead to increased submission volume .
"OptifiNow TPO is an out-of-the-box solution for wholesale lenders," said John McGee, president of OptifiNow, in a statement. "Our goal is to help wholesale lenders increase their visibility, smartly manage sales processes, and increase loan volume per broker customer."
Related Articles
OptifiNow Partners with DoublePositive
30 Apr 2020
Integration provides an integrated call center for mortgage lenders.
OptifiNow Integrates with CRS' Credit Reports and Data Verification
14 May 2020
CRS' credit reports, public records, and other verification products are integrated into OptifiNow's sales and marketing automation platform.
Digideck and OptifiNow Partner for Sales Enablement
01 Oct 2020
Partnership adds Digideck's cloud-based presentations to OptifiNow's CRM and marketing automation platform.
OptifiNow and Mobility Market Intelligence Partner
24 Feb 2021
OptifiNow's integration with MMI enables mortgage lenders to research realtor and originator production statistics within the CRM platform.
OptifiNow Integrates with Encompass TPO Connect
11 May 2021
OptifiNow's integrations provides access to TPO Connect and loan data in Encompass.
OptifiNow Integrates with LoanScorecard
08 Dec 2021
OptifiNow's integration with LoanScorecard enables wholesale call center agents to provide mortgage brokers with rapid loan scenario quotes.