OptifiNow Launches CRM Platform for Mortgage Lenders

OptifiNow, a provider of custom CRM solutions for the mortgage industry, today released OptifiNow TPO, a ready-made version of its sales and marketing platform for wholesale and third-party origination lenders.

OptifiNow TPO starts with a business-to-business (B2B) database structure, allowing the assignment of entire companies and all the contacts associated with them to an account executive. Email and SMS marketing capabilities are built into OptifiNow TPO, and the platform integrates with many loan origination systems, seamlessly synchronizing data that drives a number of dynamic features in OptifiNow TPO.

Account Classification is one example of OptifiNow TPO's dynamic processes, which track loan submission dates from an LOS to rate the overall performance of broker accounts. Using this feature, account executives and sales teams know exactly where their efforts will lead to increased submission volume .