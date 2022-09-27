Sendinblue Acquires Yodel.io

Sendinblue, providers of a digital marketing platform for small to midsized businesses, has acquired Yodel.io, providers of a cloud-based business phone solution. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The addition of Yodel.io furthers our mission of reducing digital marketing costs for SMBs while creating additional touchpoints for customer success," said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue, in a statement. "Business owners need ways to strengthen customer relationships while controlling their costs, and we're continuing to invest in and expand the Sendinblue platform to meet those needs."

The new digital phone system features a digital receptionist that uses advanced voice technology and has deep integrations with tools like Slack, without the back-end costs. With conversational interactive voice response (IVR), cross-device management, and improved call quality, Yodel.io streamlines customer support and provides an all-inclusive phone solution.

"Sendinblue and Yodel.io are the ideal match to address every pain point for e-commerce companies, shop owners, and software companies," said Nina Hoedlmayr, co-CEO and co-founder of Yodel.io, in a statement. "While our name, Yodel, is an ode to its Austrian origins, all existing and future services will be offered under the Sendinblue brand. Our continued focus on global accessibility will enable SMBs and e-commerce companies to communicate with their customers on a global scale, regardless of location, whether the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. to Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Brazil and Mexico, among other Latin American countries." "In 2016, we were working remotely for a small to medium-sized business with a phone system that did not meet our expectations or requirements, so we developed our own fully integrable and automated solution. That's how Yodel.io was born, and we're thrilled to be a part of Sendinblue's next chapter," said Mike Heininger, co-founder and co-CEO of Yodel.io, in a statement. "Our mission is to give SMBs the chance to function at the same level as large enterprises when it comes to communication and customer service, just in a more cost-effective way. We're excited to achieve this under Sendinblue's all-in-one platform to help entrepreneurs on their journey and to better connect them with their customers."

This marks Sendinblue's fifth acquisition in the past 12 months. The four previously acquired companies were PushOwl, Chatra, and Metrilo, and MeetFox.