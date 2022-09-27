Adthos Adds More Than 75 Data APIs

Adthos has introduced more than 75 data APIs, giving users of the Adthos Ad Platform more opportunities to personalize or target their audio advertising.

The new APIs cover a wealth of interest areas, including sports, travel, finance, retail, news, and many more. Advertisers can add extra dynamic information based on data from sporting events, travel data, including TSA and other airport wait-times, and updates from the stock market,. There's the option to use price data from retail giants such as Target and Walmart. And they can also engage audiences with the latest news from Reuters or Google and share important public health information on issues such as COVID and monkeypox.

In addition, the Adthos Ads Template feature lets users generate ads as part of a suite of pre-produced templates that include many of the data APIs. Users can create audio ads that can be highly targeted