Comm100 Launches Outreach

Comm100 has launched Outreach, a two-way conversational SMS messaging feature, and contact management features that create, import, store, and track information about customers and prospects.

With the SMS offering, educational institutions can alert returning, new, or prospective students to important admissions deadlines, offers, or upcoming events. Companies can send reminders for sales or special offers for existing or prospective customers. Users can tailor messages to targeted groups based on data within Contact Management and schedule SMS messages to be sent at the most effective times.

Another feature is the ability to offer real-time messaging and ticketing combined. By taking advantage of Comm100's fully integrated artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement platform, Comm100 Outreach combines real-time support and ticketing. Users can respond immediately to SMS messages or follow up later either by chatbot or designated agent with detailed answers through multiple channels on Comm100's ticketing system. If the customer already has an open ticket in the system, the SMS message is attached so there's no duplication.