Creatio Adds Solutions to the Creatio Marketplace
Creatio, providers of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM, together with its partner community, has released a wide range of new applications, connectors, and add-ons on the Creatio Marketplace.
The Creatio Marketplace now features more than 400 apps that extend Creatio's capabilities.
Among the latest releases is a selection of apps expanding the platform configuration capabilities and the functionality of Service Creatio related to call center management, request registration, task and order management, and processing of support cases.
Following are just a few of the latest additions:
- >Banza service catalog for Creatio, which enables users to increase the efficiency of request registration in Creatio, categorize services, and customize their display for internal and portal users.
- ServicePoint for Creatio, to manage incoming internal and external service requests, including customer orders and requests for reports, IT, HR, legal, marketing, maintenance, and recordkeeping services.
- Mobile field services for Creatio, to manage order, request, and task management workflows on mobile devices.
- CI Characteristics Designer for Creatio, to create additional dynamic characteristics for all data types and custom lists in the system, as well as to expand the set of Configuration item [CI] fields with specific parameters.
- Keen Survey Tool for Creatio, to create and manage questionnaires, surveys, interviews, quizzes, certifications, and checklists and then collect and score the survey results.
- Smart surveys for Creatio, to create online surveys, send them to specific contacts, receive feedback, update contact information, or trigger specific processes in response to the received information.
- Banza Jira connector for Creatio, which imports data from Jira to Creatio and provides tools to estimate costs and profits related to Jira projects and epics.
- Banza Zabbix connector for Creatio, which enables data import from Zabbix monitoring systems to Creatio and allows Creatio users to monitor the IT infrastructure, as well as import, and analyze events.
- Contact center product suite Creatio,to set up inbound or outbound call centers with AI-based agent scoring and call analytics.
- Banza Conversation Scripts for Creatio, to monitor processing of support cases and provide ready-to-use answers to frequently asked questions with clients.