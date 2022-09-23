Creatio Adds Solutions to the Creatio Marketplace

Creatio, providers of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM, together with its partner community, has released a wide range of new applications, connectors, and add-ons on the Creatio Marketplace.

The Creatio Marketplace now features more than 400 apps that extend Creatio's capabilities.

Among the latest releases is a selection of apps expanding the platform configuration capabilities and the functionality of Service Creatio related to call center management, request registration, task and order management, and processing of support cases.

Following are just a few of the latest additions: