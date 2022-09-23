InfoSum and Acxiom Partner on Data Matching
InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, is partnering with Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, to expand companies' data matching capabilities.
Using Acxiom's Match Multiplier, companies can leverage Acxioms addressable recognition data to enrich their owned data and increase match rates with partner data within InfoSum's interoperable Secure Data Clean Room.
The combination of InfoSum and Match Multiplier will enable marketers to enhance their data to maximize addressability across channels. Through testing, customers have seen a 40 percent incremental lift in matching between two or more data sets.
"Acxiom's Match Multiplier greatly enhances the ability for InfoSum customers to maximize the value of their first-party data assets," said Brian Lesser, InfoSum's chairman and CEO, in a statement. "Our joint approach to privacy-first data collaboration will help offer our customers increased flexibility, security, and control over their data as they reach more inventory across a network of media owners."
"The combination of Match Multiplier and InfoSum's clean room technology unlocks the power of brand-owned data, enabling advertisers to optimize campaign performance and deliver outstanding results," said Eugene Becker, general manager of global data and identity at Acxiom, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with InfoSum to help brands reach their ideal customers while respecting their privacy."