InfoSum and Acxiom Partner on Data Matching

InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, is partnering with Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, to expand companies' data matching capabilities.

Using Acxiom's Match Multiplier, companies can leverage Acxioms addressable recognition data to enrich their owned data and increase match rates with partner data within InfoSum's interoperable Secure Data Clean Room.

The combination of InfoSum and Match Multiplier will enable marketers to enhance their data to maximize addressability across channels. Through testing, customers have seen a 40 percent incremental lift in matching between two or more data sets.