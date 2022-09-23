Upland Expands SMS Marketing to the UK

Upland Software is expanding its SMS marketing footprint into the United Kingdom with its SMS marketing product, Waterfall.

Waterfall enables brands to automate and schedule two-way SMS conversations and use SMS as a channel for timely notifications and promotions. Waterfall can also be used to execute customer engagement programs such as quizzes and surveys, and revenue growth programs such as QR code and barcode offers, mobile wallet passes, and more.