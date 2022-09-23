Upland Expands SMS Marketing to the UK
Upland Software is expanding its SMS marketing footprint into the United Kingdom with its SMS marketing product, Waterfall.
Waterfall enables brands to automate and schedule two-way SMS conversations and use SMS as a channel for timely notifications and promotions. Waterfall can also be used to execute customer engagement programs such as quizzes and surveys, and revenue growth programs such as QR code and barcode offers, mobile wallet passes, and more.
"The pandemic has created a shift in consumer attitudes on a variety of levels, with contactless ordering, SMS communications, QR codes, and mobile wallet passes becoming more mainstream. Consumers are finding a new love for the convenience of text messages," said Ian Burk, chief business officer of Upland, in a statement. "With Waterfall, we are enabling our customers to layer on critical SMS capabilities and lean on Upland's expertise as a top player in mobile messaging."