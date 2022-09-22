Crunchbase Integrates with HubSpot

Crunchbase today introduced a HubSpot integration to help users build and track their sales pipelines with a single solution.

Now, HubSpot users can discover new prospects and push them directly to HubSpot. Users can also see HubSpot details within Crunchbase to track prospects already in their CRM and identify those who need attention, fill their HubSpot CRM with verified data about fast-growing companies, and prospect from any website using Crunchbase's Chrome extension to source qualified accounts.

Crunchbase Enterprise customers get additional benefits from the HubSpot integration that will help them automatically filter out existing companies from searches and resurface old leads in their CRM by filtering searches based on last activity date and account owner. They can also add these records to custom saved lists and set buy signal alerts to know exactly when to reach out.