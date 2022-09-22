Intapp Partners with Equilar to Enhance Relationship Intelligence

Intapp, a provider of cloud-based software for the professional and financial services industry, is partnering with Equilar to help investors and advisors expand the reach of their networks using trusted corporate leadership data.

Through this partnership, Intapp clients subscribing to Equilar's database of more than 1.5 million executives and board members can now directly access that data within Intapp DealCloud and OnePlace solutions.

Combining Equilar's corporate contact database with Intapp relationship intelligence capabilities helps investors and advisors do the following:

Enrich contact data with automated updates of key executive changes;

Maximize contact intelligence with a unified view of executives and board members across target companies;

Identify companies with desirable attributes, review active executives and board members at those companies, and evaluate individual profiles including past roles;

Leverage connection paths between firm executives and target accounts; and

Access relevant data inside existing workflows and gain multidimensional relationship insights into key clients and deals.