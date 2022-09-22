UserTesting Adds Data Privacy Templates to Human Insights

UserTesting today unveiled test templates for the Human Insight Platform that help businesses establish confidence with customers over their privacy policies and protocols. By using insight gathered from individuals who have opted in to share their perspectives, organizations can optimize data privacy communications and messaging to dramatically improve customer engagement.

This UserTesting template bundle is designed to help organizations integrate customer perspectives into how they communicate their approach to data privacy by establishing the following:

Data privacy communications that improve comprehension and trust;

Straightforward privacy policy content and interactions in first visit prompts; and

Clear and easy-to-use data privacy settings.

Organizations can use UserTesting's pre-built questions as is or customize the templates. Capturing feedback can be done leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from their own networks of customers, partners, and employees.

"UserTesting allows companies to go beyond the minimum requirements of privacy. As digital transformation continues to become the norm, the amount of customer data captured and stored is exploding, and customers want greater control over how their data is being collected and managed," said Janelle Estes, chief insights officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "Through infusing human insight into privacy-related initiatives, UserTesting helps companies obtain a more complete picture of how they can manage the risks of data retention while ensuring customers are confident that their personal information is being handled securely, fairly, and transparently."

The new templates add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.