Microsoft to Launch Viva Sales, Seismic Partnership

Microsoft has set the release date for Microsoft Viva Sales to Oct. 3, and partnered with Seismic to streamline the meeting and buyer engagement experience for sales teams.

Viva Sales is the first Microsoft Viva application designed to improve the employee experience for sellers. It brings together CRM, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams systems seamlessly into sellers' workflows.

Designed for seller productivity, Viva Sales does the following:

Delivers real-time business context from sellers' CRM systems in Microsoft Outlook and Teams to reduce time spent searching for relevant information;

Facilitates knowledge sharing and collaboration; and

Augments sellers' actions and decisions with artificial intelligence-powered insights to improve customer engagements.

Through the partnership with Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, joint customers can streamline the meeting and buyer engagement experience for sales teams and improve productivity through preparation, automation, and intelligence in their daily workflows. As the first step in this journey, Seismic Enablement Cloud uses AI-powered insights from Viva Sales to recommend content, training lessons, and a prebuilt digital sales room as post-meeting follow-up actions in Viva Sales.