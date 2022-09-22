Teads Expands into CTV Advertising

Teads, providers of a programmatic digital advertising platform, has added connected TV to its suite of media.

Teads' new CTV offering will give companies access to creative optimization, driving action with the use of interactivity, omnichannel frequency capping and remarketing, and omnichannel attention measurement.

By adding TV inventory to the mix, companies can now buy across TV, mobile, and desktop through the Teads platform, fully leveraging access to nearly 2 billion monthly unique users.