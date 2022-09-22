Teads Expands into CTV Advertising
Teads, providers of a programmatic digital advertising platform, has added connected TV to its suite of media.
Teads' new CTV offering will give companies access to creative optimization, driving action with the use of interactivity, omnichannel frequency capping and remarketing, and omnichannel attention measurement.
By adding TV inventory to the mix, companies can now buy across TV, mobile, and desktop through the Teads platform, fully leveraging access to nearly 2 billion monthly unique users.
"For Teads, CTV was a natural extension of our media suite as we look to innovate and continue to offer new advertising solutions for our clients that are focused on quality, immersive experiences that drive attention, and ultimately business outcomes," Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO of Teads, said in a statement. "We are really excited to work with a new host of publisher partners and connect them with our outstanding, existing base of advertisers and their agencies."