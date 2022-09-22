CommentSold Launches Point of Sale Solution

CommentSold, providers of a live video commerce solution, today launched a point of sale (POS) system built on Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

Stripe Terminal is an in-person payments solution that will power CommentSold's POS system and help online merchants augment their live selling revenue. Retailers use the CommentSold platform to simplify and automate retail operations and marry their in-person and online presence through interactive shopping experiences.

With CommentSold's POS system, users can look up detailed information in existing accounts, create new accounts, add products to carts, add coupons, accept cash and credit, send email receipts, and integrate with receipt printers and cash drawers, all via their iPads. The system also includes one-click check-out, popular wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, local payment methods across most devices, and the CommentSold Dispute Protection service, which helps detect and prevent fraud.