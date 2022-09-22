CommentSold Launches Point of Sale Solution
CommentSold, providers of a live video commerce solution, today launched a point of sale (POS) system built on Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses.
Stripe Terminal is an in-person payments solution that will power CommentSold's POS system and help online merchants augment their live selling revenue. Retailers use the CommentSold platform to simplify and automate retail operations and marry their in-person and online presence through interactive shopping experiences.
With CommentSold's POS system, users can look up detailed information in existing accounts, create new accounts, add products to carts, add coupons, accept cash and credit, send email receipts, and integrate with receipt printers and cash drawers, all via their iPads. The system also includes one-click check-out, popular wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, local payment methods across most devices, and the CommentSold Dispute Protection service, which helps detect and prevent fraud.
"Live selling is the future of retail, and consumer demand for it is growing rapidly. As retailers manage both online and in-person sales, it is increasingly important to get omnichannel inventory and payment handling right," said Brandon Kruse, CEO of CommentSold, in a statement. "We are thrilled to launch a point of sale system that ties directly into a shop's e-commerce platform. Our point of sale offering brings much-needed simplicity to our merchants as in-person sales can now update online inventory in real time."
"For many customers, there's nothing better than having that special touch that comes with an in-person purchase," said Roshan Sadanani, product manager at Stripe, in a statement. "Our collaboration with CommentSold unifies online payments and point-of-sale for businesses, helping them grow revenue across live streams, live sales, and everything in between."