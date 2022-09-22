Sutherland Acquires Augment CXM

Sutherland, a digital transformation company, has acquired customer experience platform company Augment CXM to extend its artificial intelligence solutions portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Augment CXM's deep learning engine builds on Sutherland’s AI-based agent assist technology.>

"The addition of Augment CXM technology to our solutions expands and accelerates the innovative AI solutions we deliver," said Doug Gilbert, chief information officer and chief digital officer of Sutherland, in a statement. "This powerful combination of augmenting human intelligence with AI technology to solve complex business problems enables our clients to achieve transformational business outcomes."

"Our clients have the highest expectations for end-user experiences and content quality. Those expectations drive the need for business agility," Benjamin Shan, vice president of conversational AI at Sutherland, said in a statement. "Sutherland has innovative solutions to address these customer needs, and the addition of Augment CXM technology to our stack advances our roadmap, taking our ability to exceed expectations to a whole new level."