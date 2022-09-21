Qualtrics Launches Video Feedback

Qualtrics today introduced Video Feedback for organizations to collect qualitative feedback on the Qualtrics XM Platform. Organizations can now capture video feedback from their customers and analyze both words and emotions.

"Now more than ever, companies need to make decisions with empathy, speed, and scale," said Michel Feaster, Qualtrics' chief product officer of research, in a statement. "With Video Feedback, Qualtrics is defining the next era of research and empowering organizations to understand what really matters to the next generation of consumers and design the products, services, and experiences they want now and next."

With Video Feedback, Qualtrics' machine learning captures and analyzes what was said along with non-verbal signals, such as body language and tone of voice, to provide deeper insights. Video Feedback automatically translates and transcribes audio, and text analytics enable researchers to surface themes from video responses, analyze them to highlight the most important responses, and set up automated alerts to prompt action. With editing capabilities, researchers can edit videos and build highlight reels.

Because it is built on the Qualtrics XM Platform, organizations can bring together Video Feedback with all of their experience data, from survey responses to unstructured feedback, such as social media posts, product reviews, and chats, and turn large volumes of feedback into insights.