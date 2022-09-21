Onfido Launches Motion, a Facial Biometrics Solution

Onfido, a digital identity verification and authentication provider, has launched Motion, a biometric liveness solution to enhance its Real Identity Platform. With Motion, customer verification is done with a simple head-turn capture.

Motion is built on Onfido's artificial intelligence technology Atlas. Using Motion, bias is reduced across all ethnicities thanks to Onfido's advanced machine learning models that have been trained to identify hundreds of thousands of fraud samples and analyze different elements of an identity document and facial biometric. Onfido says that with Motion 95 percent of users can now be onboarded in 10 seconds or less, with false rejection rates and false acceptance rates of less than 0.1 percent. It also says that its facial biometric technology improves verification speed by 12 times, detecting the presence of a real physical person in seconds, and improves fraud detection by 10 times.