Paytronix Launches Updated Order Experience Builder
Paytronix Systems, provider of a digital guest experience platform, today released the latest Order Experience Builder as part of the Paytronix Order & Delivery platform.
This dynamic designer enables companies to deploy customized digital guest experiences through fully branded ordering sites.
Order Experience Builder provides templates or the ability to craft customized designs, recommendation engines powered by machine learning, and a modern digital-ordering architecture.
Order Experience Builder enables users to do the following:
- Upload menus and images, then select from a series of layouts;
- Customize the layout to fit brand theme, including color scheme and typography; and
- Synchronize branding across all digital touchpoints, including mobile responsive sites.
"Brands crave the same freedom to design their digital presence as they have with their physical experiences," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins in a statement. "When a brand opens a new location, they make it their own with paint, furniture, lighting, and a large investment to create the atmosphere that immerses guests in the unique characteristics of their brand. Digital-ordering platforms have to provide that freedom in a way that enables the brand to take advantage of new technology without the ongoing overhead of a custom site. Only then can brands truly digitally engage their guests in a way that guests expect from the brands they love."
"Traditionally, brands have had two choices. One is a white-label product that puts up guardrails and severely limits what you can do to further differentiate your brand. The other is a custom design that requires a large budget and the need to work across multiple technology platforms," said Dan Bejmuk, CEO of Dreambox, a digital agency that creates branded experiences for restaurants, in a statement. "Paytronix Order Experience Builder bridges the gap, allowing us to focus on defining the ideal journey for a guest. This gives the user experience and design teams that chance to thrive. Rather than being bound to the technology, they are free to bring big ideas to life that move a brand forward."