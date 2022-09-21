Paytronix Launches Updated Order Experience Builder

Paytronix Systems, provider of a digital guest experience platform, today released the latest Order Experience Builder as part of the Paytronix Order & Delivery platform.

This dynamic designer enables companies to deploy customized digital guest experiences through fully branded ordering sites.

Order Experience Builder provides templates or the ability to craft customized designs, recommendation engines powered by machine learning, and a modern digital-ordering architecture.

Order Experience Builder enables users to do the following:

Upload menus and images, then select from a series of layouts;

Customize the layout to fit brand theme, including color scheme and typography; and

Synchronize branding across all digital touchpoints, including mobile responsive sites.