CallTrackingMetrics Expands HubSpot Integration

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, has enhanced its HubSpot integration to allow performance marketers to connect online and offline conversion data to better understand their customers' journeys.

"We are constantly striving to enhance our solutions and better understand the needs of our customers. By connecting with platforms that our customers and prospects are already using, we're able to do just that," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "The enhanced integration with HubSpot, a major player in our customer ecosystem, solidifies that CallTrackingMetrics data is a necessary component of any high-performing martech stack."

The integration allows CallTrackingMetrics users to automatically create new HubSpot contacts for each unique caller in their accounts, including session analytics associated with any call, text, or form. With this conversion data, marketers can perform custom follow-up activities based on internal inbound marketing funnels and workflows. The integration also allows users to listen to call recordings in the HubSpot activity timeline and route inbound conversations to the right CallTrackingMetrics contact.

Further HubSpot integration capabilities include mapping CallTrackingMetrics users to users in HubSpot, creating triggers to create or update objects based on custom field mappings, sending form submissions and automatically associating a contact with a company or a deal.