Matik Launches Matik Team

Matik, providers of a content automation platform, today launched Matik Team, which enables individuals and small teams to automate the creation of any presentation that needs to be personalized regularly or updated frequently.

With Matik Team, users provide Matik with a few inputs, like the target audience or a specific date range, and Matik will generate a presentation natively in Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint that is ready for use.

With Matik Team, users can do the following:

Connect to most data warehouses and apps, and through REST APIs, without ingesting data;

Create presentation templates using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint;

Use simple field lookups or complex SQL queries to define metrics that can then be added to presentations as text, tables, charts, or images;

Use if-then logic to automate whether a slide is kept or removed; and

Edit presentations, even the tables and charts within them, using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint.