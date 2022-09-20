Full Circle Insights Launches Full Circle ABM

Full Circle Insights today released Full Circle ABM, enabling B2B marketers to measure funnels in an account-based marketing (ABM) context. It allows marketers to track account engagement from both digital and non-digital campaigns within an account funnel.

With Full Circle ABM, users can leverage data from intent providers like 6sense, Bombora and DemandBase, which flag accounts showing interest in buying a B2B product or service even before members of the buying group become known to the business. In addition, the new offering also tracks and measures buyer journeys from initial click on company web properties to closed sales.

Full Circle ABM is powered by the same patented technology that drives Full Circle Insights' Funnel Metrics and Campaign Attribution products.

Full Circle ABM enables users to do the following:

Access the Full Circle Method ABM Dashboards, a set of reports and charts organized into dashboards;

Define and track account funnels;

Track target accounts through intent, engagement with marketing content, and progress toward becoming sales opportunities and customers;

Compare marketing impact on accounts for current time periods vs. previous time periods; and

Monitor activity from defined members of buying groups to assess the engagement value;

Full Circle ABM works with all Full Circle marketing analytics products, including Campaign Attribution to attribute revenue to specific campaigns, Digital Source Tracker to track the impact of digital marketing campaigns, Funnel Metrics for tracking person-based funnels, and Matchmaker for connecting leads to accounts in CRM.