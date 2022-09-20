Zilliant Unveils Quick Start for Revenue Operations & Intelligence

Zilliant, a provider of pricing and revenue growth software, today released Quick Start for Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) to help companies execute revenue-generating strategies.

The newest addition to Zilliant's Quick Start Program enables companies to begin using Zilliant Sales IQ and Campaign Manager in as few as three weeks. This solution derives and delivers account-specific actions to sales reps, e-commerce sites, and marketing automation tools.

With Quick Start for Revenue Operations & Intelligence, companies can do the following:

Discover and recover lost sales;

Expand wallet share with new and existing customers;

Monitor contract volume and compliance;

Recommend substitute products; and

Sell excess inventory and push alternatives for stockouts.

Quick Start for Revenue Operations & Intelligence generates customer-specific actions from B2B transaction, customer, and product data.