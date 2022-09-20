Action IQ Partners with Snowflake
ActionIQ, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insights from customer data, today announced a partnership with Snowflake that will integrate AIQ's new HybridCompute technology directly with the Snowflake Data Cloud.
HybridCompute is an architecture of the AIQ InfiniteCompute technology, the foundation of the AIQ CX Hub, that allows IT teams to unbundle their customer data stack and take full control over where data lives and is queried.
"The core idea behind the Snowflake Data Cloud is to break down data silos and become the single source of truth for your organization's data," said Tarik Dwiek, head of technology alliances at Snowflake, in a statement. "The partnership with ActionIQ allows companies to activate their customer data on Snowflake's platform for use-cases like customer 360 and audience segmentation. We are excited at the opportunities unlocked for our mutual customers."
"Snowflake has an ever-growing market share in the cloud data space," said Justin DeBrabant, senior vice president of product at ActionIQ, in a statement. "Snowflake's strengths in data management combined with AIQ's strengths in CX solutions will give our joint customers the ability to make better use of customer data to deliver personalized, impactful customer experiences."
