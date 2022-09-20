Action IQ Partners with Snowflake

ActionIQ, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insights from customer data, today announced a partnership with Snowflake that will integrate AIQ's new HybridCompute technology directly with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

HybridCompute is an architecture of the AIQ InfiniteCompute technology, the foundation of the AIQ CX Hub, that allows IT teams to unbundle their customer data stack and take full control over where data lives and is queried.