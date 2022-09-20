Intent HQ Launches Audience AI
Intent HQ, a customer artificial intelligence analytics platform company, lhas launched Audience AI, an AI-guided dynamic audience builder for telco marketers.
Audience AI is designed to help telcos identify hidden opportunities within their customer base and improve campaign performance. Its machine learning tool uses behavioral and/or event-based inputs to create audience seeds. Audience AI bypasses the need for extensive legal approvals by using the Intent HQ SafeSignal engine to deliver privacy-safe audience data.
Verizon's consumer marketing team piloted Audience AI to better target and expand the audiences for Verizon Protect, the company's device insurance product. Audience AI achieved a 51 percent incremental take rate from the campaign compared to the existing audience selection model and generated $378,000 in incremental revenue.
Andy Herz, director of value-based marketing at Verizon, said, "We wanted to see if we could take our audience targeting to the next level by leveraging behavioral insights developed with Intent HQ's platform. Our goal is to create marketing that is so relevant to our customers that they view our messages as helpful suggestions as if we were a friend. Audience AI is helping us do that by giving our marketers fingertip access to human-level insights and making them truly actionable. The results have been exceeding expectations, sometimes by a very wide margin."
Patrick Fagan, head of behavioral science at Kubik Intelligence, called Audience AI "the only audience creation solution that harnesses the power of machine learning to analyze weblogs and other behavioral data. This allows telco marketers to build targets of behaviorally similar customers that would not otherwise be easily identifiable. Most important, it has full consumer privacy baked into the design."