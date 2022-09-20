Intent HQ Launches Audience AI

Intent HQ, a customer artificial intelligence analytics platform company, lhas launched Audience AI, an AI-guided dynamic audience builder for telco marketers.

Audience AI is designed to help telcos identify hidden opportunities within their customer base and improve campaign performance. Its machine learning tool uses behavioral and/or event-based inputs to create audience seeds. Audience AI bypasses the need for extensive legal approvals by using the Intent HQ SafeSignal engine to deliver privacy-safe audience data.

Verizon's consumer marketing team piloted Audience AI to better target and expand the audiences for Verizon Protect, the company's device insurance product. Audience AI achieved a 51 percent incremental take rate from the campaign compared to the existing audience selection model and generated $378,000 in incremental revenue.