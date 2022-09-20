LeadingResponse Launches Hub Marketing Platform

LeadingResponse, a provider of performance marketing for professional services, has launched Hub, a fully online account and campaign management portal for its clients in the financial, legal, and healthcare markets. Hub lets users manage, pay, and rebook campaigns across the LeadingResponse solution portfolio.

Hub enables users to facilitate direct messages to prospects, track prospect communication message history, enrich consumer demographic data, gain insights from performance analysis dashboards and reports, access event management, and conduct direct integration requests.