LeadingResponse Launches Hub Marketing Platform
LeadingResponse, a provider of performance marketing for professional services, has launched Hub, a fully online account and campaign management portal for its clients in the financial, legal, and healthcare markets. Hub lets users manage, pay, and rebook campaigns across the LeadingResponse solution portfolio.
Hub enables users to facilitate direct messages to prospects, track prospect communication message history, enrich consumer demographic data, gain insights from performance analysis dashboards and reports, access event management, and conduct direct integration requests.
"Over the last 18 months, LeadingResponse has been diligently working with our clients and partners to develop a platform that would not only meet their needs today but also have the agility to expand as solutions and technology evolve," said Matthew Kearney, CEO of LeadingResponse, in a statement. "Hub is the perfect solution that does the work for our clients through an easy-to-use interface with transparency into communications and performance."
"Hub was developed with the focus on ease of use for our clients. The portal offers a help section featuring how-to videos with screen-by-screen walk-throughs to simplify the onboarding experience. Hub represents a single portal for managing the consumer journey from prospect to client while offering complex functionality married with a simplistic, easy-to-use navigation," said Tim Nale, executive vice president of technology at leadingResponse, in a statement.