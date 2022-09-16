Amazon Adds Analytics and Data to Manage Your Experiments
Amazon at its Accelerate seller conference yesterday introduced several features to Manage Your Experiments, a tool that helps sellers optimize content on product detail pages to drive conversions. Amazon also enhanced the Product Opportunity Explorer and Search Analytics Dashboard with new capabilities that help companies analyze marketing campaigns and identify areas to acquire new customers and drive repeat purchases.
"We're focused on supporting sellers as they work to build and grow their business," said Benjamin Hartman, vice president of Amazon North America Selling Partner Services, in a statement. "The tools we're announcing today are a direct result of seller feedback and target every step of their Amazon sales funnel, from new customer acquisition to increased lifetime value. We're committed to continuing to develop tools and features that deliver actionable insights for sellers."
The following new tools were announced at Accelerate 2022:
- Manage Your Experiments,designed to increase the quality of product detail pages and drive higher conversion. With Manage Your Experiments, companies can run A/B tests on their titles, main images, content, bullet points, and descriptions and review machine learning-based recommendations for product images and titles to drive better conversion. Additionally, they can now opt-in to auto-publish winning experiments to the product detail page, automating their A/B tests.
- An expanded Search Analytics Dashboard with a new insights dashboard that provides sellers with anonymized data to better understand customers' interests and shopping habits. Companies can download Search Query and Catalog Performance data and new ASIN-level details, assess marketing campaigns to identify areas to drive repeat purchases and acquire new customers.
- Product Opportunity Explorer, enhanced with data that helps sellers understand, gauge, and evaluate product opportunities in the Amazon store. Sellers can assess the likelihood of a new product gaining traction with customers and forecast sales potential.
- Customer Reviews Insight, a new feature in Product Opportunity Explorer that helps sellers work backward from the customer, using customer feedback from product review insights and product star ratings to determine which features they should build and prioritize as they launch new products or modify existing ones.
- Marketplace Product Guidance, enhanced to provide Selection Recommendations for products in high demand for U.S. sellers looking to expand to France, Italy, and Spain. Selection Recommendations give sellers insight into products not currently offered that fit a seller's portfolio, personalized and ranked based on their opportunity score as calculated by machine learning.
