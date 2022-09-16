Amazon Adds Analytics and Data to Manage Your Experiments

Amazon at its Accelerate seller conference yesterday introduced several features to Manage Your Experiments, a tool that helps sellers optimize content on product detail pages to drive conversions. Amazon also enhanced the Product Opportunity Explorer and Search Analytics Dashboard with new capabilities that help companies analyze marketing campaigns and identify areas to acquire new customers and drive repeat purchases.

"We're focused on supporting sellers as they work to build and grow their business," said Benjamin Hartman, vice president of Amazon North America Selling Partner Services, in a statement. "The tools we're announcing today are a direct result of seller feedback and target every step of their Amazon sales funnel, from new customer acquisition to increased lifetime value. We're committed to continuing to develop tools and features that deliver actionable insights for sellers."

The following new tools were announced at Accelerate 2022: