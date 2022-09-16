Bold Commerce Launches Curb Up

Bold Commerce has launched Curb Up, a curbside checkout feature for brick-and-mortar and omnichannel retailers that lets them recapture impulse purchases lost with the growth of curbside checkout by introducing upsell and cross-sell opportunities after an order has been placed and during pick-up.

Using Checkout from Bold Commerce, retailers can already make recommendations for add-on items before, during and after checkout online. Now, they can extend this functionality to the orders that will be completed at curbside or picked up in-store.

As customers arrive at the store for order pickup, they are presented with an impulse buy pop-up. The pop-up lets them add last-minute items curated by the retailer to their orders with a single click. Store staff are automatically notified about the new item(s) to add into the order.

Because Bold Commerce feeds in-store and online business logic into its checkout technology, retailers can dynamically show inventory availability across all store locations and display only the impulse items available at each location when the customer arrives.

"More than 50 percent of the top 1000 retail chains now offer curbside pickup to their customers, and this number is likely to continue increasing," said Yvan Boisjoli, CEO of Bold Commerce, in a statement. "One of technology's roles in retail is to enable retailers to adapt quickly to widespread behavioral shifts. With the right checkout infrastructure in place, they'll be able to do more than preserve the status quo when it comes to revenue generated at checkout; they'll be able to play a more proactive role in creating net new opportunities for growth."

Curb Up integrates directly into retailers' business logic, including store-level inventory availability, payments, and other components of checkout that influence conversions.