ForgeRock Advances Identity Orchestration Capabilities

ForgeRock, a provider of identity orchestration solutions, has upgraded its technology to enable companies to more easily deliver customer and employee experiences secured by artificial intelligence-driven threat protection.

ForgeRock's identity orchestration, also known as Intelligent Access Trees, provides a no-code approach built natively into its unified platform and connects multiple systems and processes. This significant update delivers unified orchestration across the entire identity lifecycle, speeds time to integrate identity into applications, accelerates time to value with no-code development, and introduces a journey analytics dashboard to measure customer experience.

New features in Intelligent Access Trees include the following:

A journey analytics dashboard that helps administrators measure the total number of users and sign-ups, as well as success and failure rates of individual user journeys across the identity lifecycle;

Dynamic journey themes, including custom UI theming, language localization, terms and conditions, and improved accessibility compliance;

Exporting and importing, tagging, organizing, and searching capabilities;

Features to create, update, test, and debug user journeys;

The Organizations feature, which allows organization-specific user journeys serving users under multiple brands, sub-organizations, or departments;

AI protection with Autonomous Access, ForgeRock's AI-driven threat protection solution;

Pre-built out-of-the-box nodes that span a wide variety of use cases, ranging from registration, social authentication, multifactor authentication, A/B testing, zero trust, and more; and

More than 150 additional third-party integrations available through the ForgeRock Trust Network