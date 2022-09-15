New LinkedIn Sales Navigator Tools Identify Buyer Intent

LinkedIn today introduced several features in Sales Navigator as the company continues to build out its buyer intent offerings.

The new features help sales teams understand when prospective buyers are interested in their products or services. They include the following:

Account Dashboard, helping sellers understand which saved accounts are showing intent and their interest level, based on new advanced signals and context?. Sales teams will also be able to monitor interest levels over time so they can determine the best time for outreach and the message that is most likely to resonate.

New highlights on the homepage to help users iidentify top accounts showing intent with new highlights.

Buyer Interest filter on Search to help users identify priority accounts and new opportunities for outreach based on level of interest.