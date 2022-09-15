Klaviyo Adds Features for Building Custom Experiences

Klaviyo, a unified customer platform provider, today rolled out several features, including an expanded API surface and developer tooling, a direct integration with Google Ads, virtual contact cards for SMS, segment-level campaign reporting, upgraded product recommendations, two-way SMS in the United Kingdom and Australia, enhanced A/B testing, and a one-click way to convert emails to the new template editor.

"We believe that brands are most successful with a connected, open ecosystem. The more data you can easily integrate, analyze, and take action on, the more successful your business will be," said Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief product officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "These new releases will make it even easier for brands to provide the best possible customer experience and create and foster strong relationships. We're excited to see how developers and brands will choose to build with Klaviyo."

The new and updated API endpoints now enable programmatic access to more of Klaviyo's products. Users can more easily send and retrieve data, hydrate responses with compound documents and resource relationships; and run more efficient queries, reducing API latency with sparse fieldsets.

Through the Google Ads integration, companies can create one-to-one syncs between lists and segments in Klaviyo and their Google audiences. Once Klaviyo lists or segments are populated in Google Ads, the profiles can be targeted with specific ads, used as an input for similar audiences, or used as an exclusionary group for future ads to avoid advertising to specific groups, like recent customers.

The new Virtual Contact Cards allow SMS subscribers to save company contact information on their phones so they can see that texts and calls are coming from that company rather than a random number.

The Campaign Performance by Segment is a reporting feature that allows users to view their campaign metrics for each segment so they can understand how each segment is performing.

Rules-Based Product Recommendations allows companies to select from new rules-based sort orders (cart abandons, recently viewed items, and newest products) and filters (price and inventory) and to configure product feeds and understand what their customers will see.

Klaviyo also expanded the two-way SMS functionality already available in the United States and Canada to the United Kingdom and Australia. Now, companies in these regions can receive and respond to text messages from customers in Klaviyo or use integrations with Gorgias and Zendesk to turn texts into support tickets.

The Enhanced A/B testing framework allows users to test email content in flows and learn what resonates best with audiences. Users can add variations to email in flows, testing elements like calls to action, emojis, images and GIFs.

The new Email Template Editor Conversion lets companies convert any template, campaign, or flow email from the classic email builder into the new one in one click. After an email is converted to the new editor, it can also be reverted back to the classic editor.