Acquia Adds Channel Portals to Acquia DAM

Acquia has added Channel Portals to Acquia DAM (previously Widen), allowing businesses to create and share branded, secure, and up-to-date digital product catalogs with individual partners.

Channel Portals enables business users to filter down product catalogs to the information and assets each group needs to market and sell the products, and then share it. Using Channel Portals, sales teams can access product details for training purposes or create custom portals for each dealer and distributor channel, exclusively featuring their organizations' branding, logo, font, and colors. Customers can embed Channel Portals into web pages or share them via links, made public or password-protected.

"Businesses sell their products through many channels, including dealers, distributors, and retailers, all of whom benefit from having detailed, timely information at their fingertips," said Jake Athey, vice president of sales and marketing for DAM and PIM at Acquia, in a statement. "With Channel Portals, we're making it easier to share this information."

Acquia also released task management for product enrichment, which extends Acquia DAM's product information managementcapabilities. Task management for product enrichment empowers product managers to automatically delegate tasks for writers, marketers, and creatives as new products are added to the system.