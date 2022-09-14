Newgen Adds RPA to NewgenONE

Newgen Software, provider of the NewgenONE digital transformation platform, today launched an integratedrobotic process automation (RPA)offering.

With this integration, RPA will have access to decision tables, business rules, process data, and a ot more. Companies can also make legacy apps talk to modern ones directly from the workflow non-invasively through a bot.

"Newgen's RPA complements our low-code application development capabilities and will further empower our customers to achieve end-to-end process automation. We have designed our RPA engine to offer task automation for a user with desktop recorder and scripting tools while also integrating with the entire process model so that businesses can optimize processes that take more time. Furthermore, it can integrate with legacy applications where APIs are not available and deploy bots more effectively. It will also solve for intelligent document processing through AI bots to improve customer experience," said Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software, in a statement.

"With powerful auditing controls and impeccable exception handling capabilities, enterprises will remain compliant to regulations with bots working within the ecosystem. Its highly scalable architecture and bot control orchestration engine supports hundreds of bots that can be coordinated to serve complex business use cases across industries," Jeet added.

"With our new RPA engine, [companies] can now add bots to the process orchestration journey and supplement human agents to accelerate business processes, address real-life problems, and achieve efficiencies like never before. This makes us a unique vendor globally, helping operation workbench to be more effective with their digital co-workers and reduce overall TAT drastically," said Arvind Jha, global product head at Newgen Software, in a statement.