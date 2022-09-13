Boomtown Rebrands to OvationCXM

Boomtown, a provider of customer experience management (CXM) solutions, has rebranded itself as OvationCXM to better represent its service offerings.

OvationCXM's flagship product, CXMEngine, is purposely designed to guide and fix customer experiences in the moment. The platform helps unlock customer data visibility and enables cross-channel communication and collaboration. CXMEngine combines internal and third-party systems, customer journey design and automation tools, knowledge delivery and multichannel communications into one seamless platform.