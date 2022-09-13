Boomtown Rebrands to OvationCXM
Boomtown, a provider of customer experience management (CXM) solutions, has rebranded itself as OvationCXM to better represent its service offerings.
OvationCXM's flagship product, CXMEngine, is purposely designed to guide and fix customer experiences in the moment. The platform helps unlock customer data visibility and enables cross-channel communication and collaboration. CXMEngine combines internal and third-party systems, customer journey design and automation tools, knowledge delivery and multichannel communications into one seamless platform.
"The name OvationCXM more clearly defines who we are, what we do and where we are going in the future," said Alfred Kahn IV, founder and CEO of OvationCXM, in a statement. "Our CXMEngine platform is driving tremendous outcomes for our enterprise clients in customer retention, revenue growth, and operating expense reduction, which rewards our clients and their customers. We're eager to build on those results with existing customers and expand our reach to more businesses."