Paytronix Partners with Yumpingo
Paytronix Systems, providers of a digital guest experience platform, and Yumpingo, providers of an experience management platform that captures real-time customer satisfaction data, today announced an integration that enables companies to deploy Yumpingo's one-minute reviews to guests when using Paytronix Order & Delivery to pinpoint specific actions for their teams to take.
Yumpingo's customer satisfaction data empowers companies to track menu performance and service execution at the dish, shift, location, region, and brand levels. Its smart survey allows thems to capture guest feedback quickly at scale and is sentiment-tailored based on guest satisfaction.
"The Paytronix platform is renowned for delivering relevant, personal experiences at scale that help brands create amazing frictionless experiences," said Andrew Robbins, co-founder and CEO of Paytronix, in a statement. "Now, with the Yumpingo integration, Paytronix is enabling our clients to gather even more granular, real-time data and uncover actionable insights that can be used both to optimize the guest experience and to fine-tune overall operations."
"Our partnership with Paytronix delivers a turnkey step change in guest engagement and customer experience management that together empowers and aligns restaurant teams to deliver their best food and service every day," said Gary Goodman, CEO and founder of Yumpingo, in a statement.