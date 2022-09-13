Paytronix Partners with Yumpingo

Paytronix Systems, providers of a digital guest experience platform, and Yumpingo, providers of an experience management platform that captures real-time customer satisfaction data, today announced an integration that enables companies to deploy Yumpingo's one-minute reviews to guests when using Paytronix Order & Delivery to pinpoint specific actions for their teams to take.

Yumpingo's customer satisfaction data empowers companies to track menu performance and service execution at the dish, shift, location, region, and brand levels. Its smart survey allows thems to capture guest feedback quickly at scale and is sentiment-tailored based on guest satisfaction.