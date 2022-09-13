ActionIQ Launches AIQ CX Hub with HybridCompute
ActionIQ, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insight from customer data, today launched the AIQ CX Hub with HybridCompute, which integrates directly on top of cloud data lakes.
With the addition of HybridCompute, the InfiniteCompute platform can now query data stored across multiple systems, enabling analytics and post-processing of data across the entire AIQ CX Hub.
"AIQ's mission has always been to empower IT and business leaders to orchestrate personalized customer experiences at scale, and we've approached innovations in infrastructure as a key enabler to that," said Justin DeBrabant, senior vice president of product at AIQ, in a statement. "However, a lot has changed in data infrastructure space over the last 8 years since we started on that mission. Many companies have made investments to consolidate their customer data into a cloud data lake, and the gap to leveraging that data is less on data unification and more on simplified business access.
"We want to meet our customers wherever they are on their data infrastructure journey, and help them generate greater value on those investments by providing them scalable storage and compute infrastructure when they need it, or the ability to query the data where it is with HybridCompute if they've already done the work of data unification. And importantly, they won't need to choose all of one or the other, as InfiniteCompute will span seamlessly across any of these systems," he continued.