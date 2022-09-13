ActionIQ Launches AIQ CX Hub with HybridCompute

ActionIQ, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insight from customer data, today launched the AIQ CX Hub with HybridCompute, which integrates directly on top of cloud data lakes.

With the addition of HybridCompute, the InfiniteCompute platform can now query data stored across multiple systems, enabling analytics and post-processing of data across the entire AIQ CX Hub.