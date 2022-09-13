Simplifai and Upstream Works Software Partner on Contact Center Automation

Upstream Works has partnered with Simplifai, a provider of artificial intelligence technologies, to bring AI-powered guidance and intelligent CX resolutions and email AI automation to Upstream Works' solutions.

Upstream Works' Email Bot Handler Service now seamlessly integrates with Simplifai's Emailbot capabilities for managing, reporting on, and responding to incoming email tasks in queue on the Upstream Works Desktop.