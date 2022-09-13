Simplifai and Upstream Works Software Partner on Contact Center Automation
Upstream Works has partnered with Simplifai, a provider of artificial intelligence technologies, to bring AI-powered guidance and intelligent CX resolutions and email AI automation to Upstream Works' solutions.
Upstream Works' Email Bot Handler Service now seamlessly integrates with Simplifai's Emailbot capabilities for managing, reporting on, and responding to incoming email tasks in queue on the Upstream Works Desktop.
"We're excited about the potential of this partnership and how we can jointly impact the agent and customer experience by offering new and innovative AI solutions. This strategic partnership between Simplifai and Upstream Works allows our clients to simplify their email workflows, increase first contact resolutions, improve the overall customer experience, and have deeper insights through comprehensive and consistent reporting," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works, in a statement.
"Customers' desire and need for quick and consistent email answers increases with time. Extending the opening hours for when you can get help is an exciting extension of the services offered to Upstream Works' customers. We look forward to this collaboration and to being the preferred supplier of intelligent email handling," said Bård Myrstad, CEO of Simplifai, in a statement.