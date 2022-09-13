LeapXpert Launches Teams Messaging

LeapXpert, a business communication platforms provider, has launched Leap Work for Teams in the Microsoft Teams store, enabling consumer messaging from within Microsoft Teams.

The application enable Teams users to engage in one-on-one messaging and group chats with external parties from within Microsoft Teams. They can switch from text conversations to voice calls by triggering the Teams Phone application and continue to use preferred messaging services, such as WhatsApp, SMS, and WeChat.

All external chat conversations are captured and stored. LeapXpert also includes data leakage prevention for outbound communication, antivirus/antimalware integration, information barriers, and ethical walls.