Qualtrics Launches XM Benchmarks

Qualtrics has released XM Benchmarks to give organizations insights based on Qualtrics' experience data and analytics. These new XM Benchmarks are powered by organic feedback from Qualtrics' nearly 17,000 customers spanning dozens of industries, in addition to targeted panel data from surveys.

"Amid inflation, spending cuts, and a tight labor market, organizations must find ways to differentiate themselves from competitors and keep employees engaged and productive," said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics' president of products and engineering, in a statement. "Qualtrics has more experience benchmark data within our XM Platform than any other company. The insights our platform delivers allow our customers to identify performance gaps, opportunities and best practices across industries and geographies and take action, all within the XM Platform."

The new XM Benchmarks are as follows: