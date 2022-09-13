Qualtrics Launches XM Benchmarks
Qualtrics has released XM Benchmarks to give organizations insights based on Qualtrics' experience data and analytics. These new XM Benchmarks are powered by organic feedback from Qualtrics' nearly 17,000 customers spanning dozens of industries, in addition to targeted panel data from surveys.
"Amid inflation, spending cuts, and a tight labor market, organizations must find ways to differentiate themselves from competitors and keep employees engaged and productive," said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics' president of products and engineering, in a statement. "Qualtrics has more experience benchmark data within our XM Platform than any other company. The insights our platform delivers allow our customers to identify performance gaps, opportunities and best practices across industries and geographies and take action, all within the XM Platform."
The new XM Benchmarks are as follows:
- Customer Experience (CX) Agent Benchmarks, including the CX Agent Performance Index Benchmark, which uses friendliness, knowledge, and understanding, to help organizations compare their customer care agent performance against competitors and peers; and the CX Support CSAT Benchmark, which allows customer care teams to compare their overall satisfaction scores and support performance against competitors and peers based on operational characteristics like contact center size, support team size, CRM system, industry or country.
- Qualtrics Employee Experience benchmark, which demonstrates changes in employee satisfaction with pay and benefits.
- Employee Engagement and Technology Experience Benchmarks,composed of data from more than 250 science- based questions to measure drivers of employee experience, including work-life balance, respect, collaboration, technology experience, including speed, reliability, change management, knowledge management and other aspects of IT.
- Patient Experience Benchmark, which compares patient experiences across 500 hospitals and includes more than 125 questions and the ability to filter by site, region, bed size, and facility type.