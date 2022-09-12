Spiro Adds Smart Modules to Its Sales Platform

Spiro.AI has extended its sales platform to provide companies with a single platform to manage customer relationships, unveiling today its first six Smart Modules to broaden and deepen visibility into every customer interaction, from prospecting through sales, quoting, fulfillment and ongoing support.

Spirit.AI's six new Smart Modules are Quotes, Tickets, Order Visibility, Marketing Visibility, Territory Management, and Fulfillment.

"Right now, the biggest challenge for companies in the supply chain is prioritizing their efforts for the biggest impact and ensuring their customer relationships are strong," said Adam Honig, CEO of Spiro.AI, in a statement. "Manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors need a one-stop customer platform to see every interaction with every customer quickly and easily. Our AI Engine unifies the information from across the company to provide this 360-degree visibility and then also proactively alerts employees to actions that should take place but haven't."

The Spiro.AI sales platform provides automated CRM capabilities, sales enablement, analytics, and integrated voice-over-IP in a single platform. With the addition of Smart Modules, Spiro.AI's customers can now measure the ROI of marketing campaigns, manage lead distribution by territory and ensure follow up, incorporate product-level information into forecasts, send quotes from within the platform, track order status through fulfillment, and even manage support tickets.