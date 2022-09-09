RingCentral Adds AI to Video Capabilities

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has introduceds artificial intelligence-powered video capabilities, along with extended browser support for RingCentral MVP and RingCentral Video customers.

To enhance the user experience of RingCentral, new browser support for Firefox on desktop and Chrome for Android devices is also now available. This extends the browser support already available in Chrome and Edge on desktop.

Additionally, today RingCentral is rolling out advanced and highly differentiated AI-driven video meeting capabilities, including the following:

AI-based Advanced Meeting Insights and Summaries, which captures a distillation of key moments within meetings and creates quick video highlights reels so users don't have to replay an entire meeting.

Whiteboard, a digital canvas for visual collaboration.

Live Transcriptionts that can be reviewed at any time during the meeting and also downloaded for future reference.

AI-powered noise reduction that automatically filters out keyboard typing, dogs barking, and other background noises.

Participant Reactions, which allows users to send non-verbal cues, such as emojis, slow down or go faster indicators, and more to meeting participants.

Remote Desktop Control through the RingCentral app or a supported desktop browser.