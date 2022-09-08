Big Village Adds to Audience Intelligence

Big Village, an advertising, technology, and data company, has added features to its Audience Intelligence platform, which offers rich first-party insights, data, and integrations that enable companies to develop audience targets, plan media for these segments across channels, and reach them in real time.

Audience Intelligence offers segments curated directly from the digital ecosystem. The new features enable segments to be targeted in real time on a number of platforms, including its own proprietary publisher network, EMX by Big Village, as well as external platforms such as paid social, other publisher networks, and DMPs.

"Successfully reaching high-potential targets in the right place at the right time is the key to maximizing marketing ROI. But advertising campaigns often do not reach who they are supposed to," said Andy Davidson, senior vice president of data and strategy at Big Village, in a statement. "We have built Audience Intelligence to be a fully integrated and holistic planning and activation platform where advertisers can easily leverage carefully curated segments that fit each individual need of campaigns. Knowing the demand on the industry to target audiences effectively and provide personalized and relevant ads, we are continuing to update and expand on our offerings."

Additional features in Audience Intelligence include the following: