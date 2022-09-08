Common Room Integrates with HubSpot
Common Room, an ntelligent community growth platform provider, has integrated with HubSpot CRM to deliver actionable community user insight for prospecting, lead qualification, sales velocity, and revenue growth.
By bringing community intelligence to the modern marketing and sales tech stack, go-to-market teams can now do the following:
- Understand community impact and take action using this data across their entire sales and marketing funnels;
- Give sellers a 360-degree view of prospects and current customers to identify new opportunities, increase lead score accuracy, and improve forecast precision.
- Tie community-focused investments to tangible business outcomes, annual recurring revenue, and customer growth.
"Common Room has helped hundreds of organizations build and grow strong communities with the implicit understanding that these communities are and will increasingly be critical for business growth," said Linda Lian, co-founder and CEO of Common Room, in a statement. "Bringing community intelligence into HubSpot makes this understanding explicit. Investment in community was something that organizations knew they needed to do to benefit both their community members and their businesses. Now companies can clearly understand the business outcomes of those investments, improving performance across all functions, from GTM to product development, support, and customer success."