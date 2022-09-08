Common Room Integrates with HubSpot

Common Room, an ntelligent community growth platform provider, has integrated with HubSpot CRM to deliver actionable community user insight for prospecting, lead qualification, sales velocity, and revenue growth.

By bringing community intelligence to the modern marketing and sales tech stack, go-to-market teams can now do the following:

Understand community impact and take action using this data across their entire sales and marketing funnels;

Give sellers a 360-degree view of prospects and current customers to identify new opportunities, increase lead score accuracy, and improve forecast precision.

Tie community-focused investments to tangible business outcomes, annual recurring revenue, and customer growth.